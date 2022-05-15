Be wary of desire

There are many lessons to be learnt from the story of Dhruva narrated in the Bhagavata Purana, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. When the severe penance of Dhruva began to shake the three worlds, and all beings were unable to breathe owing to the boy’s perfect breath control, the Lord reached Madhuvana to grace him. The Lord hid Himself from Dhruva’s inner vision to make him open his eyes. Dhruva then was amazed to see the same Lord before him. He fell at His feet and though he wished to praise Him, he was unable to do so. The Lord touched the child’s cheek with His conch which is the embodiment of the Vedas and Dhruva was thus endowed with excellent power of speech to express the Brahma jnana that was revealed to him. He prays to be granted true bhakti at the feet of the Lord, and sings the advantages of association with the pious.

This is the way to augment bhakti and it will also enable the devotee to be detached from worldly attractions that hinder one from being totally immersed in God. God then blesses him and asks him to get back to the kingdom and rule the country for 36,000 years after which he will ascend a very unique and high state that will be his eternal abode. Having seen God in person, is it not a setback for Dhruva to get back to samsara? Isn’t such separation from God for such a long period too rigorous a punishment for the child’s simple desire to sit on the lap of his father? So every human desire sows the seed for further birth and repeated entanglement with samsara and one has to be wary of desires. Dhruva himself is sad that he was foolish enough to let slip the chance to seek moksha from the Lord who alone can grant it.