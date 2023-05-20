Be guided by Guru

HamberMenu
May 20, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST

There comes a stage in life of devotees wherein they want to surrender to the Divine and remain blessed. There are many ways to accomplish this, but the best margam is through an Acharya or Guru. There is a Tamil saying, ‘ Mata, Pita, Guru, Deivam’ which clearly establishes the importance of a Guru. Even in the era of digital gadget gurus, only an Acharya well versed in scriptures can help one get the grace of Thayar, who then recommends to Perumal that He accept the devotee, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse.

A lotus always blooms with the sun shining on it in a pond, but the minute it is plucked and left outside the pond, the same flower wilts under the same sun. The lotus signifies jeevatma and only under an Acharya can it attain full bloom and reach Paramatma. In Daya Satakam, Sri Vedanta Desika says, “ Vigahe tirthabahulam Sitalam gurusantatim/ Srinivasa dayambodhi parivahaparamparam; meaning: I bathe in the cool and refreshing streams, full of water which flow in uninterrupted continuity from that great reservoir which is the storage of Srinivasa’s mercy, the streams constituted by the hierarchy of acharyas, in whom the Lord’s grace flows. Srinivasa’s karunai is a vast lake and from there rivulets descend upon acharyas, like footsteps in a lake.

One should always listen to an acharya’s discourse, because it is like water to a parched devotee. No one can swim against the current safely if one wants to bathe. One has to navigate it one step at a time. Similarly, in order to gain God’s grace, one can do so only through a guru, like how one goes down one step at a time, to bathe in a pond.

The Gods themselves have shown us the efficacy of this margam. In the Ramayana, Rama obeyed Vasishta implicitly. Srimad Bhagavatam says Krishna learnt everything from his Guru Sandipani Maharshi and brought back his son from Yamaloka and gave him as guru dakshina. Sage Narada was a great acharya of Prahlada and Dhruva. Because of him, both became Bhagavatothamas and received Bhagavadanugraha in their childhood itself.

