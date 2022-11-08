Be guided by Guru Nanak’s vision

From time immemorial, man — be he king or peasant — has been seeking ways and means of living this life fully and yet attain the Lord’s feet. He looks for guidance from saints, precepts, philosophers and gurus. One such guiding light was Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith. Born in 1469, in Talwandi (Nankana Sahib) in Pakistan, his father was in the employ of Rai Bular, a Muslim Bhatti Rajput and squire of the village. Introspective and meditative by nature, he was drawn to the company of wandering mystics much to the dismay of his parents. All they wanted was for him to prosper in the material world, to which end they conducted his marriage when he was about 20 years. Fathering two sons, and taking up a job as store-keeper to the chief of Sultanpur (near present-day Kapurthala), did not keep him from his destiny, which was to show mankind how to lead a spiritual life from the confines of a homemaker. His deep rumination on philosophy and all religions and yoga soon culminated in divine revelation, when he went for his customary dip in the rivulet Bien, says Professor Gurubachan Singh Talib, in his book, Selections from the Holy Granth.

His first utterance, after divine revelation, “There is no Hindu and no Mussalman” is the essence of His teachings. All human beings are born equal and divisions along the lines of caste or creed are not only false, but also futile. Travelling far and wide — to the Himalayas, the Persian countries and as far south as Sri Lanka — He preached the need to do away with ostentation and to follow humanitarian principles. By combining the simplest and doable practices from prevailing faiths He built His own vision of the Infinite. The daily prayer of the Sikhs sums it up. “By grace of Nanak may the Spirit ascend to greater heights; May general weal descend on all creation by God’s grace.”