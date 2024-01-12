Be guided by Ayyappan

January 12, 2024 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

In the Kali Yuga, humanity struggles to walk the talk on dharma. Looming large as a guide and a beacon of protection in the path towards fairness is Swami Ayyappan, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse. He plays the role of the enforcer to ensure the devotees lead a just life.

It is said that Vigneswara was created for auspicious beginnings, while Subrahmanya was created to ensure progress of the same. Ayyappan was created to stand guard over man’s progress towards spiritual goals. Just as how a police station is established in all precincts in order to curb unlawful activities and mete out punishment when necessary, Ayyappan too plays a similar role: only he is the dharmasastha.

The legend of Ayyappan’s life underscores the importance of bhakti and following the principles of fair play in life. Ayyappan, who appeared as a result of the communion between Siva and Vishnu in His Mohini avatar, was discovered as a baby in a forest by the king of Pandalam. The then issueless king sought advice and as per the directive of sages, named the baby as Manikandan and raised him fondly. When he wanted to anoint him as his successor, his queen, misguided by some in the palace, sought to establish her son (born subsequent to Manikandan’s arrival) as the prince. Accordingly, feigning illness, she sought the milk of a tigress as a cure, a task that Manikandan undertook, successfully. Justice reigned supreme. Manikandan’s divinity became common knowledge and a temple came up on the site where the divine child shot an arrow. As Karuna Murthy, he graces everyone from the temple. Devotees undertake severe fast as a precursor to the pilgrimage to the temple, especially during Makara Sankranti and witness the Makara Jyoti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.