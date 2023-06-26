Azhwars’ experience of Rama

June 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

Azhwars have revealed the experience of the attributes of Lord Rama through their divine hymns. The experience is felt through nine types of spiritual relationship with the Lord. They are: father and son, saviour and the saved, master and servant, husband and wife, known (He has to be known) and (we) the knowers, owner and property, supporter and the supported, paramathma and jeevathma and enjoyer and the objects enjoyed.

Thirukudandhai Dr. Venkatesh said in a discourse that the Azhwars have expressed six different moods to relish the glory of the Lord: Saantha bhavam — a devotional mood of tranquillity and peace. Thirumazhisaipiran says in Thiruchandhavirutham 94th verse that Lord is the in-dwelling controller (Antharyami) of all in the universe. Sri Periyavachan Pillai says spiritual (vaan) and material (mann) world are controlled by Him. The Azhwar says, “oh! Rama! You are my Lord”; Sakhaa bhavam — mood of friendship. Thirumangai Azhwar expresses in Periya Thirumozhi (5-8-1) his eagerness to befriend the Lord (ezhai edhalan keezhmaghan). He pleads to Lord Rama, “accept me as your friend like Guha”; Daasya bhavam — mood of servitude. Thirumangai Azhwar praises Lord Rama (5-8-2) for accepting Hanuman to serve Him. He pleads that he too be taken as His servant; Vatsalya bhavam — parental care, love and affection. Kulasekara Azhwar in Perumal Thirumozhi sings “Mannu pugazh Kosalai”. He says to Lord Rama, “You are my enchanting elixir. I sing lullaby to you”; Maadhurya bhavam — bridal mysticism. Observing the beauty of Sri Rama, Nammazhwar transformed out of deep devotion as Parankusa Nayaki; Virodha bhavam — mood of enmity. It implies even the enemies would extol the greatness of Sri Rama. All the demons of Lanka praised the valour of the Lord. Thirumangai Azhwar says in Periya Thirumozhi (10-2-1 and 10-3-1) about this.