Azhwars and Upanishad truths 

Learning the import of Azhwars’ pasurams is sure to lead us closer to God, is the word of the acharyas in the Visishtadvaita tradition, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. For instance, in the Tiruvaimozhi, Nammazhwar engages in Brahma vichara, in the manner of the Upanishads, wherein questions of philosophical import such as ‘Who is Brahman? What is His nature? How is He to be known? How can we seek Him?’ etc., are raised and answered. While the esoteric nature of the Upanishad statements are not easily understood by all, acharyas show that Azhwars have been successful in making every jivatma come closer to God.

In the first few hymns of Tiruvaimozhi, Nammazhwar explains the concept of Brahman both from the philosophical aspect as well as His relevant all pervasiveness and closeness with His creation at all times. Brahman is the only one, unique, supreme, Advitiyam, with no second to Him. No one can be equal or higher to Him. He is the sole ruler, and controller of this vast, complex and splendid creation. He is the Paramatma and the entire Prakriti constituted of the achetana and the chetana truths form His body. He is the Lord of all jivatmas, right from Brahma to the smallest ant.

Now Azhwar wonders how God, who is free of all doshas, can be present in this prakriti that is full of doshas and faults. Or how He can be the indweller or antaryami in the jivatma whose sarira comprising the gross and the subtle aspects again has many defects, he asks. He then understands that though He pervades His entire creation He remains distinct from it. The faults and doshas in Prakriti do not affect Him at all. If we attempt to know about Him from our preceptors, we will get drawn to Him and develop bhakti and seek His feet to get liberated.