Azhwar nonpareil 

Rishis tower over ordinary mortals like a mountain as they are able to rise over earthly concerns and focus on God. However, rising tall above all of them are azhwars, the Vasihnavie saints since God himself identified them and through them guides devotees to realising Him, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Among the azhwars, Periazhwar is hailed as a nonpareil for many reasons. Born as Vishnu Chittar in Srivilliputtur in the Tamil month of Ani, under the Swati star, he was graced by the sight of Perumal and Thayar on the skies of the street he was walking. An average devotee would seek riches or relief from poverty or ill health. Even evolved souls might seek moksha, if Perumal were to appear in front of them. However, this azhwar was more worried over evil eyes falling on the divine entourage, and sought to protect them from the same. He immediately sang, “Pallandu Pallandu” rendering a protective shield as it were, and seeking nothing for himself.

A staunch devotee with overflowing bhakti and love as Manavala Mamunigal summed it, Periazhwar relived every moment of Lord Krishna’s life, celebrating as though He were his own child, in his works. Considered to be an aspect of Garuda, Periazhwar has delineated the pancha samskaras to be followed by a Vaishnavite. These include tattooing conch and chakra on one’s shoulders; the correct way to sport twelve tirumanns with attendant slokas; mantra upadesam; fourthly, under dasya namam, he offers guidance on how to name one’s progeny with His various names. As the fifth step, he expands on the Tiruvaradhanai (ways of conducting puja), with specific instructions on neeratal, poo chootal, arti etc. Above all, his bhakti resulted in his daughter Andal entering into a celestial wedding with Perumal, thereby making him Permal’s father-in-law.