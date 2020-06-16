Azhvars’ coming foretold

16 June 2020 22:18 IST

Karabhajana was one of the nava yogiswaras, who answered King Nimi’s questions. This conversation between Nimi and Karabhajana finds a place in Srimad Bhagavatam, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Karabhajana describes Vishnu’s forms in different yugas and explains how He was worshipped in the many yugas. Karabhajana says that in Kali yuga, Vishnu is worshipped through nama sankirtana. Many sages who lived in Krita Yuga want to be born in Kali Yuga as Vishnu bhaktas, so that they can sing the praises of Vishnu. Nimi asks Karabhajana, where these bhaktas will be born.

Karabhajana says that they will be born in Dravida desa, on the banks of the Tamraparani, on the banks of the Vaigai, on the banks of the Palar and on the banks of west flowing rivers. Here it is clear that Karabhajana was predicting the birth of the Azhvars. Periyazhvar and Andal appeared on the banks of the Vaigai; Nammazhvar and Madhurakavi on the banks of the Tamraparani; Tondaradippodi Azhvar, Tirumangai Azhvar and Thiruppanazhvar on the banks of the Cauvery; Poigai Azhvar, Bhootatazhvar, Peyazhvar and Thirumazhisai Azhvar on the banks of the Palar and Kulasekara Azhvar in the South Western region — Kerala. Thus, the appearance of the Azhvars in Tamil Nadu and Kerala was predicted in the Bhagavata Purana, and as foreseen, the Azhvars appeared on the banks of the rivers mentioned in the Purana. Karabhajana also predicts that these devotees would not desire anything but His mercy. Every individual is born with three debts — debts to devas, rishis and one’s ancestors. Hari bhaktas are released from these three debts, says Srimad Bhagavatam. King Nimi learned about Bhagavata dharma and about the worship of Vishnu from the nava yogisvaras. After they advised Nimi, the nine yogis disappeared.

Advertising

Advertising