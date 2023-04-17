Ayodhya without Rama

April 17, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

Sumantra conveys Rama’s message to Dasaratha and Kausalya. He then describes the state of the city of Ayodhya, and the sorrow caused by Rama’s departure, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. The horses, yoked to the royal chariot, which had dropped Rama at the edge of the forest, were reluctant to return to Ayodhya. They shed tears. Although Rama clearly told Sumantra that he was not to accompany Rama to the forest, Sumantra stayed back with Guha, hoping Rama would change His mind. But this did not happen, says Sumantra. So, he had to return to Ayodhya. As he entered Dasaratha’s kingdom, Sumantra noticed that trees had withered, and plants were not bearing flowers. The water in ponds and lakes was not cool and soothing, but was warm. Gardens had dried up. Animals were not moving. Lotuses had wilted. Fish had disappeared from water bodies. Gardens bereft of human beings and birds, had lost their charm. As Sumantra made his entry into the city of Ayodhya, he was not greeted by anyone. Seeing the empty chariot, the people of Ayodhya had shed tears. In fact, to Sumantra, the whole of Ayodhya resembled Rama’s mother Kausalya, grieving over the absence of her son.

Hearing Sumantra’s description of the state of the kingdom, Dasaratha is remorseful over his decision to banish Rama from the kingdom. He admits that he should have consulted his ministers, who would have offered him a way out of the problem. Instead, he had paid heed to Kaikeyi, plunging the country into gloom. Dasaratha then asks Sumantra to take him to Rama soon, for without Rama it is unlikely that he (Dasaratha) will survive. Or bring Rama back, says Dasaratha. He wonders if Rama has gone deep into the forest, in which case he will have to take the royal chariot, to catch up with Him.