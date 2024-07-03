Avataras to establish dharma

The avataras of Lord Vishnu such as Matsya, Koorma and Varaha were for specific reasons and hence called Amsavathara. The manifestations of the Lord as Sri Rama and Sri Krishna were to establish dharma, protect righteous men and destroy unrighteous and impious (Parithranaya Sadhunam) and hence called Purnavathara (complete and total.)

Dr. Sudha Seshaian said in a discourse the state of enjoying the divine bliss is called Paramanandham. The sloka Vasudeva Sutham devam says Sri Krishna’s mother Devaki derives Paramanandham. Usually, a mother would be happy when giving birth to a child. But Devaki, while in prison, was afraid towards her brother Kamsa, who was eager to kill her yet-to-be-born eighth baby. How could she derive Paramanandham under such a precarious situation?

Lord Krishna did not cry when He was born and showed His divine form to Devaki, holding a disc, conch, mace, and lotus in four hands. That moment was Devaki’s enjoyment of divine bliss.

By his conduct and behaviour, Lord Krishna portrayed Himself as the best Karmayogi. At the end of each day during the Mahabharatha war, Sri Krishna, as a charioteer, had done his duty of feeding, nursing and bathing the horses before leaving them in the stable and had not delegated to anyone.

Another name for Arjuna is Partha, the son of Pruthai (another name of Kunthi). Lord Krishna, the charioteer of Partha, is called Parathasarathy to protect Arjuna. We are also called Parthas, the children of Prithvi (Mother Earth), and the Lord will protect us.