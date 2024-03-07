Attributes of Vishnu

March 07, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

The eleventh mantra of Apratiratha Sukta speaks of Maghavan. Commentator Sayanacharya interpreted Maghavan as Indra, the chief of the celestials. Sayanacharya explained that this was a prayer to Indra, to make one’s weapons far better than those of the enemies. But if Maghavan is interpreted in a broader sense, it becomes clear that it is a reference to Lord Narayana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse.

Bhatta Bhaskara explains Maghavan as a wealthy one. Lord Narayana is the repository of all wealth, for His Consort is Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. Looked at from the perspective of Dhatu patha, we can interpret Maghavan as the one who performs mysterious leelas. Who but Lord Narayana has performed leelas, the depth of which cannot be easily understood? Furthermore, the Sanskrit dictionary of Apte gives joy as one of the meanings of maghah. The Lord is the embodiment of ananda. So, in this sense too, Maghavan is Lord Narayana. If we go by a meaning given in the comprehensive Sanskrit dictionary known as Vachaspatyam, then Maghavan can be taken to mean one who has ornaments. Vishnu presents a charming appearance with His ornaments. So, Maghavan spoken of in Apratiratha Sukta is Lord Narayana.

Thus, Maghavan of the 11th mantra means one who is the embodiment of joy, one who has ornaments, one who performs amazing acts, one who has wealth and is generous. All these descriptions fit Lord Narayana. This mantra is recited during processions of the utsava icon in Vishnu temples.