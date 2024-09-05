GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attributes of the Lord

Published - September 05, 2024 05:07 am IST

Arjuna asked Lord Krishna to explain His glories and attributes. The Lord replied that they are infinite and cannot be thoroughly described. In Chapter X of the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Manifestations of Divine Glories’, the Lord explains some of His prominent attributes. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that this chapter is called ‘Vibhuthi Adhyaya’. The Lord says that of the Adityas, He is Vishnu; of luminous bodies, the radiant Sun; and among the constellations, He is the Moon. He is the beginning, the middle, and the end of all beings.

Of the Vedas, He is Sama Veda; of sense organs, He is the mind; of Rudras, He is Sankara; of the Yakshas, He is Kubera (the Lord of wealth); of the mountains, Meru; of generals, He is Skanda; of waters, the ocean.

Of words, He is the single-lettered ‘Om’; of immovable things, the Himalayas; among celestials, He is Narada; of elephants, He is Airavatha.

Of weapons, He is the thunderbolt; of cows, Kamadhenu; of serpents (single-hooded), He is Vasuki; of snakes (with many hoods), He is Anantha.

Of subduers, He is Yama, the God of death.

Of beasts, He is the Lion; and of birds, Garuda. Of moving things, He is the wind; and of rivers, He is the Ganga.

Of letters, He is the letter ‘a’; of mantras, He is the Gayathri; of months, He is Marghazhi; of seasons, He is the season of flowers (Vasantha ruthu); of Pandavas, Arjuna; and of sages, He is Veda Vyasa.

The Lord concludes that whatever strength, splendour or energy is acquired comes from a fragment of His power.

Published - September 05, 2024 05:07 am IST

