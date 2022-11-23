Attachment – The root cause

November 23, 2022 04:45 am | Updated November 22, 2022 06:44 pm IST

We can search in the Mahabharatha for any guidance needed to lead our day-to-day life. If we can’t get it in the Mahabharatha, we can’t get elsewhere. Sage Veda Vyasa had deftly crafted more than one hundred thousand slokas in the Mahabharatha. It is said that Lord Vishnu Himself has manifested as Veda Vyasa. Lord Narayana churned the sea of milk ocean with Mandara mountain as churning rod and gave nectar to all celestials. Similarly Veda Vyasa churned the sea of Vedantha with his knowledge as churning rod and gave us the Mahabharatha nectar.

Yudhishtira was feeling sad after the war, telling to himself that he killed all his cousins, including Duryodhana. He approached his greatgrandfather Bhishma to seek a way to get out of his bemoaning. The advice of Bhishma to Yudhishtira can be seen in Chapter XII, Moksha Parva which dwells in length about liberation. The root cause of happiness or sadness in life is attachment. A question arises in our mind as to what happiness and sadness are? Scriptures reveal that when a thing or an act which we like comes or happens, it brings happiness. If it does not, it results in sadness. Conversely a thing or an act which we don’t like comes or happens it gives sadness. If it does not, it yields happiness. We have to learn to live without getting attached too much. We are only custodian of what God has given to us and should remove the thought that everything belongs to us. By developing devotion and involving in godly deeds with the help of elders, we can overcome the attachment, said Velukkudi Sri Krishnan swamy in a discourse.

