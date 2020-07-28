Attachment and suffering

Dhritarashtra is an example of how attachment can lead us to disaster, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Dhritarashtra and Pandu were brothers, and the children of both were entitled to rule the kingdom. But Duryodhana wanted to deny this right to the Pandavas. And Dhritarashtra, although he knew what Duryodhana was doing was wrong, did not protest. Dhritarashtra was the king, and he could easily have overruled Duryodhana’s decisions. But affection blinded him to dharma.

When the Pandavas sought at least five villages for them to live in, and Duryodhana refused even this, war was certain. Dhritarashtra knew that if war broke out, the Kauravas would suffer heavy losses. A good king would have kept the welfare of his subjects in mind. But Dhritarashtra was so fond of Duryodhana, that he did not want to go against his son’s wishes. He sent Sanjaya to the Pandavas with the following message: “Your uncle — Dhritarashtra — wants you to know that he cares about your welfare. He wants war to be avoided.”

That Dhritarashtra was most unreasonable is seen from his very words. He wanted no suffering for his sons. At the same time, he did not want to do the right thing, namely, heeding to the request of the Pandavas. But he spoke sweet words to the Pandavas. Vyasa shows us that pleasing words often hide wicked intentions. Sanjaya delivered Dhritarashtra’s message to the Pandavas. Dhritarashtra asked him if his mission had been successful. Sanjaya said that Yudhishthira had all the qualities needed in a king, and if he were to be king, then the people would be happy and prosperous. He warned Dhritarashtra that he would certainly not win against the Pandavas.