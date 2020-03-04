Attaching to detachment

The Gita offers practical guidance to all with regard to day-to-day problems while also explaining the esoteric philosophy of the Upanishads. Sravana or listening to Bhagavad Gita expositions has to be followed up by manana or retrospection of what has been heard and that too repeatedly to keep the mind fit, healthy and free of impurities, pointed out Srimati Sunanda in a discourse. It is similar to the time and effort that one spends regularly to exercise the body to be physically fit. One has to have constant check on the mind and see that it is alert and free of ill feelings.

Each one is responsible for his life and should learn to accept the circumstances of one’s birth and upbringing and not blame the world or others. Most of life’s problems faced by individuals can be linked to their attachment to people, places or objects. This attachment is wrongly perceived as love and many a time it results in hurt, mental anguish and disappointment. Attachment is only conditional love whereas detachment actually fosters the spirit of true love that does not alter under any situation or circumstance.

The turtle exemplifies pure love in the way it takes care of the young ones very devotedly but does not expect anything from them in return. There is no unhappiness in true sacrifice. But if one feels obliged for help from people it causes misery. It is important that one continues to function in the same situations but with a detached attitude, that is freeing oneself from expectations from the other end. This gives peace and satisfaction. Action done wholeheartedly and devotedly without attachment to results makes for perfection. We have to act in the world while doing our best and be detached as far as results are concerned. By dedicating all to God, one learns to accept things as they are with no regrets.