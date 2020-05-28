28 May 2020 22:17 IST

The concept of Knowledge of the self, ‘atma tatva jnana,’ is relevant only in the context of Vedanta vichara and does not offer much to a non-believer in the sastras. Strictly speaking, the term ‘jnana’ in sastra drishti means ‘swaroopa jnana’ or ‘atma tatva jnana’ alone, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. But it is also used with reference to the objective knowledge of the universe, its origin, sustenance, dissolution and so on. In such instances it is known as Vritti jnana. Here ‘jnana’ has an extended or metaphorical usage even as comparisons are in the understanding of principles, ideas, etc. It is similar to describing a boy as a lion cub where the intention is to highlight his smartness and intelligence.

Krishna expounds the essence of this ultimate knowledge which is called as Kshetra Kshetrajna Jnana to clarify and reconcile many subtle and esoteric issues that are difficult to grasp. The uniqueness in the Lord’s creation is reflected in the Prakriti-Purusha principle. Adi Sankara, while explaining this section, shows how the Lord, because of His manifestation as the entire Jagat, appears to be very much involved in its working and upkeep. He appears bound, but is very much above and beyond it. This is the case of every individual jivatma who is a part of this universal eternal existence while he is also a distinct individual with special body mind complex functions. He too appears to be bound to samsara. But the self in reality remains as the Kshetrajna, the knower of all.

The Svetasvatara Upanishad states: “He is the maker of all, the knower of all, the self caused, the possessor of qualities, the knower of everything, the ruler of nature and of the spirit, the lord of qualities, the cause of worldly existence, and of liberation, of continuance and of bondage.”

