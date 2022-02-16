Arunagirinathar’s bhakti is unique. It is the result of Muruga’s grace and upadesa that was conferred on him personally by the Lord. Just as we have to remove the thorny external skin of the jackfruit to relish the delicious fruit within, one comes to understand Arunagirinathar’s greatness and invaluable contribution to society by extracting the essence from his soul stirring hymns on Muruga, pointed out Sri S. Sivasubramanian in a discourse.

“Is there anyone who has spoken the Truth as you have done,” wonders Thayumanavar when overwhelmed by Arunagirinathar’s life and works. It is a fact that none but Arunagirinathar could explain the truth, worldly or spiritual, with such clarity of vision to make a lasting impact on many. His jnana is based on sacred texts such as the Siva Agama Sastras, the Upanishads and the Puranas. What Siva taught in silence, he conveys with precision through his hymns. The truth is inculcated along with rich descriptions of Muruga’s divine form, the splendour, glory and valour of His extraordinary exploits, and His endless grace by which even evil forces are transformed and not destroyed. God alone is Sat, the Eternal Truth. God is One but appears as Many. No one has created Him. None can destroy Him. He stands beyond Time and His auspicious qualities are exemplary. He is neither small nor big. How can one describe Him who is beyond all description, ask the scriptures?

But when God chooses to reveal Himself, it is seen that He comes in person in response to the bhakti of His Adiyars. All jivas in samsara are not perfect and easily fall into evil ways. Arunagirinathar advises people to strive to come out of the Maya of samsara by seeking Muruga and singing His praises. God cannot be reached through knowledge gained from books, through action or by words. He is attainable by those with pure mind and heart.