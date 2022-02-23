Arjuna sheds his ego

Udyoga Parva of the Mahabharata describes Krishna’s Visvaroopa in the Kaurava court. It also describes the more well-known Visvaroopa of Krishna on the battlefield, when He gave the world the Bhagavad Gita. The context for the Bhagavad Gita is interesting, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Arjuna was on the battlefield, but chose that moment to lay down his arms. He refused to fight. Alavandar says in his Gitartha Sangraha that Arjuna’s confused state of mind at the wrong juncture gave birth to the Gita.

There had been talk of war for 13 years, and during that time Arjuna had not objected to the war. Did he not know then who he would be facing in battle? Did he not know then that he would have to fight his guru and relatives? He had been enthusiastic about the war, but backtracked at the crucial moment. So Krishna assumed His Cosmic form to show Arjuna where his duty lay, and to show him how insignificant he was. Moreover, Arjuna had seen Krishna as a relative, and it was time for the Lord to show him His Supremacy. Arjuna, after all, was a mere instrument. It was Krishna who was behind all his actions.

Arjuna saw in the Lord’s body devas, animals, Brahma, Siva, rishis, and serpents. Arjuna was unable to make out the beginning, middle or end of this huge form, with many faces, eyes and hands. He saw the Kauravas entering the Lord’s mouth. He saw Bhishma, Drona and Karna caught between His teeth. Arjuna turned sweaty in fear. The Lord said, “I am Mahaakaala, who destroys the world.” Arjuna realised that he had been egoistic in thinking he was responsible for what was going to happen. Now he realised that the Lord was the One in charge, and he decided to submit all his actions at the feet of Krishna. He picked up his weapon to fight.