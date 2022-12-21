Archa and vibhava

December 21, 2022 04:12 am | Updated December 20, 2022 04:21 pm IST

Kooratazhvan begins his Atimanusha stava by referring to the Supremacy of Lord Narayana. From slokas two to five, he talks about Lord Ranganatha of Srirangam, said Elayavilli Sriram, in a discourse. Atimanusha stava is a work in praise of the Lord’s vibhava avataras. Ranganatha is an archa form of the Lord. So, why does Kooratazhvan devote some verses to the archa form? It is because even when we praise the archa form, we refer to His deeds in vibhava avataras. For example, there is a pasuram of Thirumangai Azhvar about the deity of Thiruvallikeni temple. Here he refers to the deity as the One who stood before the chariot of the son of Indra. Arjuna was born with the blessings of Indra. Lord Krishna was Arjuna’s charioteer during the Kuruskshetra war. So while praising the deity of Thiruvallikeni, Thirumangai Azhvar mentions Lord Krishna’s role in the war as the driver of Arjuna’s chariot. Thus, invariably, even when the archa form of the Lord in a divya desam is praised, there is an inevitable description of some leela of His in a vibhava avatara. The deity in the sanctum in Srirangam is said to be Krishna and the processional deity is said to be Rama. So it is only fitting that Kooratazhvan, who describes His vibhava avataras, offers prayers to Ranganatha first.

In sloka 14, he describes the Lord reclining on a small leaf of the banyan tree, after having swallowed the entire Universe. His appearance is that of a small baby (mugdha sishuh). And yet it is this small infant who has swallowed everything. Kooratazhvan is filled with amazement at this feat. The deity of Srivilliputtur is known as Vatapatrasayee, indicating this marvellous deed of His.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was this sight of the Lord on a banyan tree leaf that Sage Markandeya was blessed to see.