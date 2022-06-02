Appearance of Dhanvantari

Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the milky ocean when it was churned, showing that Dhanvantari avatara took place in Krita yuga, elaborated Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse. Lord Dhanavantri is an amsa of Lord Narayana. A Vishnu Purana sloka, describing Lord Dhanvantari’s appearance, says He was wearing a yellow garment and a white upper garment (uttareeya). This sloka says He had a nectar pot in one hand and a kamandala in the other.

In the Srirangam temple, there is a separate shrine for Lord Dhanvantari. To one side of this shrine is the Paramapada entrance. Opposite is the Chandra Pushkarini. The Dhanvantari shrine in Srirangam is at an elevation. There is a reason for this. A vaidya sala functioned here. The Cauvery river was often in spate, and at such times, water would enter the temple. In order that patients should have access to treatment facilities even at such times, the Dhanvantari shrine was built at a higher level. Herbal decoctions from this shrine were offered to Lord Ranganatha, the main deity in the Srirangam temple. The Dhanvantari image in the Srirangam temple is seen with conch and discus in the upper hands. The lower right hand holds the pot of nectar. The lower left hand holds a leech. Leeches were used in the past in treatment of diseases. It was believed that they would suck out impurities in the blood. Dhanvantari learnt the nuances of medical science from Garuda.

While Dhanvantari first emerged from the ocean, He was later born in the royal family of Varanasi. This second avatara was foretold by Lord Narayana, when Dhanvantari first appeared. The Lord said that Dhanvantari would be born as the son of the king of Varanasi, and that He would organise Ayurveda into eight divisions and do good for the inhabitants of the earth.