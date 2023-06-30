Appar shows the way

June 30, 2023 05:06 am | Updated June 29, 2023 06:57 pm IST

Due to our past sins, we are never freed of the cycle of birth and rebirth. However, there is a way to end this. It can be achieved by controlling one’s senses, visiting temples and praying to God. Our spiritual leaders have set guidelines for all to follow, listing everything from temple history to the flowers to offer and the correct way to approach the sanctum sanctorum. These are evident in Saivite saint Thirunavukkarasar’s (Appar) hymns, especially the ones on Thiruvanmiyur, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Upon reaching the ancient temple along the coast of Chennai — which figures prominently among the 274 prominent sthalams for Siva, Appar sang, “Vinda maamalar kondu viraindhu neer Andar nayakan thannadi soozh mingal pandu neer seidha paavum parandhidum vanduser pozhil Vanmiyur Eesane.” Pray to Siva who resides in Thiruvanmiyur by offering fresh, fully bloomed flowers from which bees suck nectar, and place them at the feet of Lord Siva, surrendering totally to Him; do it now in your youth, so that your sins can be washed away, he says. After all, this was the hallowed ground where Valmiki sought and found complete solace and contentment, after completing his Ramayana.

In his youth, Valmiki had been a heartless hunter and highwayman. Once, while returning from a hold-up, he chanced upon a savant who was doing sirasasana. His cruelty coming to the fore, the hunter shot a number of arrows at the yogic practitioner, but they all broke before finding their mark. The hunter learns an important lesson: the power of meditation. This helped him later, as he transitioned to a sage who remained in deep meditation even as anthills began to grow around him and emerged only on receiving divine command. Completing his epic, Ramayana, Valmiki still felt unfulfilled and upon the advice of sage Markandeya, travelled to Thiruvanmiyur, the very place where God held a discourse on medicine for sage Agastya.

Here, after Valmiki’s tapas, Siva appeared before him in all His glory and blessed him. It is said that Surya comes to the Marudeeswarar sannidhi in this temple, every day at dusk, indicative of which, the flag hoisting of this temple is held at that hour.

