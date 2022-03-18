In the Bhagavad Gita, the qualities and characteristics of a Stitaprajna are explained in a detailed manner. The other terms, Gunatita, Kshetrajna, Pandita, Jnani, etc, also refer to different facets of the wisdom and good sense that should ideally guide the thought, word and action of all caught in the daily grind of life, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

Krishna also points out that only very rarely a jivatma evolves into a jnani who is able to view and discriminate the unsteady nature of his laukika life that is also filled with sorrow. Vidhura too in the Vidura Neethi section describes the attitude and way of life of such a person whose desire for worldly attachment wanes gradually and the desire for salvation drives his way of life. Upholding dharma and living in the righteous path is the answer to salvation. To this end one has to be wary of yielding to sense objects. It easily overpowers the inherent wisdom in the individual who reels like a ship tossed around by strong winds in the mid seas. For instance, the wise people see anger as nothing short of madness. Even our daily experiences teach us that much good work is hindered when one gives in to anger. It can blind one’s viveka and even lead to committing heinous crimes. Likewise, the honour or dishonour given by society is unbalanced and unsteady and it is no index to one’s actual worth.

In the Ramayana, Hanuman is overwhelmed on seeing Sita who shines in her dignity in the midst of challenges and untold sufferings. Even as rivers constantly enter the ocean and become part of its vastness, depth and regular activities, without affecting it in any way, the man of self control is not disturbed by the pulls of the senses or sense objects and retains his peace of mind as these get dissolved in him.