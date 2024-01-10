Andal’s prayers to Krishna

January 10, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST

Male Manivanna, Tiruppavai pasuram recited on the 26th day of Margazhi, is Andal’s earnest prayer to Krishna for everything, including Himself, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. In the previous Tiruppavaipasuram, Andal appreciates the nuances of Krishna avatar, while surrendering to Him. In Male Manivanna, she prays to Krishna seeking various things for conducting the Margazhi nonbu. When Krishna asks, “Did you not sought saranagati with Me earlier, or did you pray only for things? Andal says, “Our aim is to find You but for that we need to perform this nombu, as was done by our ancestors.”

Andal proceeds to pray for the pancha sayanam, the milky white conch of Krishna, adding at least five lakh conches were needed since that was the number of women devotees with her. “You cannot refuse this number, since you came floating on the banyan leaf, bearing the entire universe during Pralaya and bearing nectar for all.” She then seeks sala perum parai, the musical instrument that Krishna played during Rasa Krida. She will not settle for the parai used by Jambhavan while circumventing him as Trivikrama. The Lord agrees, but Andal is not done yet. She wants someone to render Pallandu, and Krishna points out that her father Periazhwar is the one who rendered Pallandu to not only Him but to devotees as well. Andal demands Nappinnai, His Consort, to dispel darkness and light up the inner self. She demands flagstaff and Krishna agrees to send Garuda and Anjaneya. She then prays and receives Adisesha as a canopy as protection against seasonal fog.

Krishna grants everything and asks Andal if she is happy. She says without Him she cannot be happy and prays to Him to remain as Vatapatrasayi in Srivilliputtur. Krishna grants that prayer as well.

