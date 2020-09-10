Andal echoes Krishna

In the Gita, chapter 6, verse 9, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that a certain state of mind is essential for the practice of yoga. One must treat everyone alike. Whether someone is well disposed towards us (suhrt), or a friend (mitra); whether someone is indifferent to us (udaaseenah) or is by nature neither friendly nor unfriendly towards us (madyasthah); whether someone hates us (dveshyah) or is a relative (bandhusuh); whether someone follows the Sastras (sadhusuh); whether someone is a sinful (paapesu) — one must view them all alike. If one does so, that means one’s mind has been conditioned to practise yoga.

This is in continuation of what Bhagavan says in the previous verse, where He states that a karma yogi treats a piece of clay and gold alike — sama loshta asma kanchanah. While seeing gold and mud alike is difficult enough for most of us, it is even more difficult for one to see friend and foe alike. So, from treating all material objects the same way, we must progress to the next and more difficult stage of not differentiating between people, said V. Sowmyanarayanan in a discourse.

The Bhagavad Gita guides us towards moksha by showing us the pitfalls and hurdles that a person who seeks moksha faces. In chapter two, the Lord says that he who meditates on Him is freed from likes and dislikes. Such a person achieves control over his senses, and his sins will be destroyed. Andal in her Maayanai pasuram reminds us of the Lord’s assurance to us. She says that if we offer flowers to Damodara, and sing His praises, our sins will be burnt (theeyinil doosaagum). In Oruthi maganai pirandu pasuram, Andal goes a step further and says not only will our sorrows vanish, but eternal joy will be ours if we worship Krishna.