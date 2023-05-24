May 24, 2023 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST

Dushasana drags Draupadi to the Kaurava court and tries to disrobe her, but she surrenders to Krishna, who saves her from being shamed. But none in the august assembly has protested against Dushasana’s conduct, although many of them, like Bhishma, Drona and Kripacharya are well learned in the Sastras. They sit with their heads bent in shame. Draupadi questions their silence, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

Dharma is not something visible to the eye. But it shows its presence, when righteous conduct eventually is rewarded, and wickedness is punished, says Draupadi. Those who know dharma, know this. It is said “ dharma eva hato hanti dharmo rakshati rakshitah.” What this means is that if a person tries to crush dharma, dharma hits back at him. If dharma is protected, then dharma protects the one who protected it. An assembly is respected only when great men are a part of it. What determines this greatness? They must be people who speak of dharma. What is dharma? Truth is dharma. What is Truth? That which lacks deceit is truth. Vidura says that Dushasana’s act is an insult to dharma. The learned men in the court hall criticise Dhritarashtra for remaining silent when such atrocious things happen in his court. Bhishma says in answer to Draupadi’s questions that dharma is not understood even by the educated.

In this world, sadly, might is right. When a rich man points to adharma and says it is dharma, the world does not question him, but accepts his words. Bhishma says that the Kaurava clan is soon going to be wiped out. Vidura says further that insulting a woman is even worse than gambling. The Kauravas have done something unthinkable, and they will lose everything they own. What is worse is Dhritarashtra not checking his sons, but allowing them to do as they please.