Ambal blesses Syama Sastri

Ambal is not only pleased by the devout, but She also blesses such people. Residing in them as it were, Ambal ensures they leave a lasting legacy for the faithful of future generations. Syama Sastri, the seniormost of the Carnatic musical trinity, was one such devotee who had the divine benediction of Ambal, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse.

Born in 1762, in the Tamil month of Chittirai, Sastri, as with Tyagaraja and Muthuswamy Dikshidhar, used music and musical compositions to raise God consciousness in all. Hailing from a family that for generations prayed to Goddess Kamakshi, Sastri was singularly blessed by Her. While his family, based in Thanjavur, was not known for musical knowledge, a musician saint who visited his family for a few days identified the innate intelligence and bhakti of Sastri. Realising that Sastri had the blessings of Kamakshi, and therefore assured of a glorious life, he encouraged him to first listen to the famed musician Adiappar, who composed the famed Viribhoni varnam. Sastri followed the advice faithfully, emerging as a great musician extolling the virtues of the goddess.

He faced a few challenges but by the grace of Ambal, he overcame them all. The most noteworthy event took place when Sastri was asked to accept the challenge of Bobbili Kesava, a formidable musician, whom many erudite scholars were hesitant to face. Sastri was persuaded to pick up the musical gauntlet. After much thought he agreed and forthwith shut himself up in prayer, singing Devo Brova, in raga Chintamani, with complete faith in the Goddess. The next day, Sastri won the debate against Bobbili Kesava, not only upholding the reputation of the Tanjur scholars but also proving that he was a recipient of Ambal’s grace.

