Ambal as witness

When we find ourselves in difficult situations, our faith in God wavers, and we wonder if He will help us. But there are many cases where God has stepped in to help His devotees. Goddess Shakti, who occupies the left half of Lord Siva’s body, is like a mother to Her devotees, forgiving them for their acts of omission and commission and showering Her mercy on them. That is why Abirami Bhattar describes Her feet as the feet that get rid of sorrows, said M.A. Manickavelu, in a discourse.

At Paruthiyur in Tamil Nadu lived a man called Pavadai, who was a devotee of the Goddess Santana Maariyamman of Paruthiyur. Pavadai borrowed money from a resident of the village, and repaid it in time. But the creditor said Pavadai had not repaid the loan, and went to court. Pavadai had no one to give evidence on his behalf, and he told the judge that the only witness to what had happened was Santana Maariyamman.

The judge heard arguments of both sides and the judgment was to be given the next day. That night, the judge had a dream. In his dream, Santana Maariyamman appeared as a little girl, and said Pavadai was speaking the truth. The Goddess named some people in the village as being in the know of things. They knew that the amount had been repaid, but had not spoken out. The judge was asked to summon them and ask them about it. The next day the judge sent for those men and when they were questioned, they admitted that Pavadai had indeed repaid the loan. The judge dismissed the case against Pavadai.

So in this case, the Goddess testified on behalf of Her devotee. Pavadai was a firm believer in Maariyamman, and the reward he got for his belief was his acquittal in a false case. The bonus was that the world got to know of his faith in Her.