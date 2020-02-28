Amazing qualities

28 February 2020 22:10 IST

Lord Mahavishnu is known by the name Maayan. Paripaadal addresses Him as Maayoye. Andal also, in Her Thiruppavai, refers to Krishna as Maayan. But why does the Lord have this name? Antariksha, one of the nava yogeeswaras featured in Srimad Bhagavatam, explains why such a name came about, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Antariksha says that the three acts of creating the world, sustaining it and then dissolving it are done by Maya, and this Maya is Vishnu.

Thirumazhisai Azhvar lists many marvels and wonders, and says each of these is a cause for referring to the Lord as Maayan. The appearance of clouds, the retreat of waves, things moving due to wind, the waxing and waning of the Moon, the rising and setting of the Sun — all these are marvellous and these have earned for Vishnu the name of Maayan, for He is responsible for all these.

Thirumazhisai Azhvar also gives some other examples of His maya. His strength is amazing, and this is a maya. He made the world, and this is another maya. He gave us hands to worship Him, although we use our hands for other purposes. This is another maya. He dissolves the world and this too is a maya. His sankalpa fills one with awe and this too is a maya. When jivas go astray, He does not abandon them. This too is a maya. How can anyone be in possession of so many wondrous qualities? That itself is a maya, says Thirumazhisai Azhvar. So clearly, according to Thirumazhisai Azhvar, His maya means His qualities which fill one with awe. Svetasvatara Upanishad says that this world is responsible for creation. For this reason this world is called Maya. In the Gita, Krishna says that none can cross the Maya caused by the three gunas. Only those who surrender to Him can cross it.

