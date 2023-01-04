Always with Sri

January 04, 2023 05:54 am | Updated January 03, 2023 05:24 pm IST

Ashtakshara mantra, dhvaya mantra and carama sloka are all important to Sri Vaishnavas. But dhvaya has a special place, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan, in a discourse.

Ashtakshara, also known as Thirumantra, shows us what there is. Carama sloka urges us to act according to prescribed tenets. But dhvaya is the one most suitable for anushtana and anusandhana. Thirumantra is mantra rahasya; carama sloka is vidhi rahasya and dhvaya mantra is anusandhana rahasya. In Thirumantra, the connection with Sri is not openly spoken of. But in dhvaya, it is explicit, both in the poorva bhaga and uttara bhaga. Again in the Thirumantra, the saving feet of the Lord are not clearly elaborated upon. The carama sloka too speaks of surrender to Lord Narayana, but it does not spell out the significance of His feet as our refuge. But in the dhvaya mantra, the word charanau is used, indicating that it is His feet that we should seek.

Kooratazhvan’s Varadaraja stava brings out the meaning of the dhvaya mantra. Kooratazhvan in sloka two of Varadaraja stava, uses the word “nidhim”, meaning wealth, three times. The first time he uses the word, he prefixes it with “Sri”, and says Srinidhim, showing the importance of the Lord’s Consort. Lord Narayana is Her wealth, and She in turn, is the Lord’s wealth. They are the inseparable Divine Couple. The Goddess speaks on our behalf to the Lord. She seeks His daya for us. She draws His attention to our plight. One of the names of Lord Narayana is Sriman. When we say buddhiman or balavaan, it means one who is intelligent and one who has physical strength, respectively. Likewise, when we say Sriman, it means One who has Sri with him. And who but the Lord has Sri with Him always? He is Sriman, for Sri is the permanent resident on His chest.