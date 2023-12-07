December 07, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST

Lord Narayana is all pervasive. That is why we say “sarvam Vishnu mayam jagath.” Once we realise that He is everywhere, and the Universe is His body, we will stop differentiating among people, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. An individual is but a drop of sweat in one hair follicle of the Lord’s divine body. No man is more significant or more important than another. To a devotee of Lord Narayana, expensive things are no different from mud. He sees everything alike. He spends all his time in reciting the Lord’s names, in listening to descriptions of His leelas, and in meditating upon His qualities. Such a person will never lose his temper. Saunaka rishi describes how the Lord posed questions to Janaka about the king’s impartiality and how Janaka answered the Lord. The Lord, who is in the guise of a Brahmin, reveals His form to Janaka, holding in His arms the discus and conch. He then asks Janaka what boon he craves. Janaka prays that he should always have bhakti towards this divine appearance.

There are some things a person seeking moksha should know. He must have knowledge of the Jivatma and the Paramatma. He should know the upaya (means) for reaching the Lord. He must know that the karmas which he has accumulated over many births are the hurdles, which prevent him from reaching the Lord. He must know what he will do when he attains moksha. He must understand that once he reaches the abode of Lord Vishnu, he must do kainkarya (service) to the Lord.

Thus, once he understands the nature of the Jivatma, and knows that his goal is to reach the Lord’s feet, he must then understand what prevents him from achieving this goal. He must also know how to reach the Lord.