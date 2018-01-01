All pervading is His Grace

Bhishma, who is most fortunate to spend his last moments in the presence of the very Supreme Lord, breaks forth into a soulful hymn in which he expresses the essence and experience of devotion that makes an individual’s life most meaningful. He makes a direct reference to the devotion of the Gopis, which is an example of bhakti pure and unsullied.

Andal too empathises with the Gopis’ Krishna anubhava which exemplifies the very essence of bhakti and prapatti, pointed out Sri M.V. Anantapadmanabhachariar in a discourse. They are most privileged not only to have lived contemporaneously with Krishna, but also to have gone through the experience of simply seeking Him and yearning to be of service to Him and His devotees. Their lives capture the essence of bhakti bhava described by Krishna in the Gita: “Their minds are fixed on me, their life is centered in me, they instruct each other about me and they narrate my marvellous deeds to one another, and are always contented and happy in this experience of devotion.”

When the Lord is the goal, the interest in ephemeral quality of worldly joys slowly dwindles and one learns to seek Him in a selfless manner. This paves the way to cultivating vairagya.

Bhakti and prapatti are the means to attain the Lord who is the essence of all pervading grace and no jivatma is exempt from availing the benefits of His grace that flows equally into all aspects of creation.

Azhwars and acharyas have reiterated that while the Lord alone is also the means to attain Him, to avail of His grace, the jivatma has to seek Him and surrender at His feet, even as a baby has to take the effort to appease its hunger by seeking the mother who is ever willing and ready to feed it.