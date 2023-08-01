HamberMenu
Alavandhar, who identified ‘Mudhalvan’

August 01, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST

Our saints and religious scholars have not only composed great works that plumb the depths of god consciousness, philosophy, and mysticism, but they have also followed them up with expositions on the same, in a manner that can be easily grasped by the common man. One of the leading luminaries in this regard is Sri Alavandhar, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Alavandhar, who is identified as Simhanar among Vaikunta Narayana’s close servitors, was born in the Tamil month of Aadi, under the Uttradam star. He hails from a long lineage of illustrious Vaishnavite preceptors, and is the grandson of Nadhamuni, who collated the Nalayira Divya Prabhandam. An expert in all religious texts, Alavandhar also had a divine ability to spot the potential in emerging saints early on. On one occasion, when he was speaking with Tirukachchi Nambi outside the Karia Manikka Varadhar sannidhi in Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, he saw Yadavaprakasar’s goshti arrive at the precincts. He immediately picked Ramanuja (who was one among the many in the goshti) and exclaimed, “Aha, Mudhalvan,” thereby identifying Ramanuja as the principal preceptor who will guide mankind in Vaishnava sampradhaya. Ramanuja fulfilled that prophecy, after Alavandhar had attained Brindhavan, by arriving in Tirucurappalli and changing the course of Vaishnavism.

Alavandhar also composed numerous texts. He was the first among the preceptors to pen the stotra stuti. His work, Chatushlokhi, four slokas on Mahalakshmi, is unparalleled. He also composed Gitartha Sangraham, explaining the Bhagavad Gita. Through his work Agama Pramanyam, he explains the significance of Sree Pancharatram. After Alavandhar’s life, Ramanuja executed three of his unfulfilled wishes: an explanation on Brahma Sutram, treatise on Nammazhwar’s Tiruvaimozhi and naming Vaishnavite saints after sages Parasar and Vyasa.

