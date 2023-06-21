Alavandar’s humility

June 21, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST

Alavandar in his Stotra Ratna addresses Lord Narayana as “abja netra”. This form of addressing Him is dear to the Lord, for abja netra means the Lotus-eyed One, and that is one of the distinguishing features of the Lord, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse.

Alavandar tells the Lord that he is unfit to praise Him. This attitude of total humility, this naichya bhava is very important when one prays to the Lord, or when one pays one’s respects to an Acharya. When one speaks with someone inimical to the Lord, then it is good to speak proudly of one’s exposure and abilities. While Alavandar rightly approaches the Lord with humility, he lists his own merits when he is challenged by Akki Azhvan. He is going to debate Akki Azhvan, and at this stage it is imperative that he should speak of his strengths. We find this difference in attitude on different occasions in the case of Hanuman too. Hanuman tells Ravana proudly that he is the messenger of Lord Rama. He says none can control him (Hanuman). He cannot be subdued by anyone, not even a demon, he says. In Sri Vaishnava tradition, when one refers to the abode of an Acharya, one calls it a palace, even if it is an ordinary place of residence. And when one is talking of one’s own house, one must refer to it as a mere hut, even if it is palatial.

Having acknowledged his own shortcomings in praising the Lord, Alavandar then adds that because of these very shortcomings, he is deserving of the Lord’s daya. Indeed, he is fully aware that the Lord will make him the recipient of His daya. Alavandar speaks of sulabha srama, meaning that his (Alavandar’s) efforts to praise the Lord will weaken, and he will tire out trying to praise the Lord. All the more reason why he needs the Lord’s daya, he says.