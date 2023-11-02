November 02, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

The jivatma is subordinate to the Paramatma. We cannot act independently, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. In a puppet show, puppets are manipulated by strings, which are not visible to us. Puppets do not move on their own. There are people behind the screen, who, by clever manipulation of the strings attached to a puppet, can make it move its hands or legs, or make it open its mouth. We are akin to puppets. The Lord’s hand may not be visible, but it is very much there. We cannot do even the smallest thing, unless He wills it. He who thinks he is independent, and not subject to the Lord’s will, is a person whose company we should avoid.

There are some who know they are not independent. But they may not know to whom they are subservient. We are not subservient to devas like Indra, whose time span is limited. They are not immortal. Not only should we know that Lord Narayana is in control of everything, but we should also know that He is the means to reach His feet. He is the upaya. It is wrong to think we attain liberation through our efforts. Anyone who thinks so is not worthy of being befriended. There may be people who have all the requisite knowledge. And yet they may have one flaw. They may think that the service they offer to the Lord is for their pleasure. It is not. Our service is not for our enjoyment and joy, but it is to make Him joyous.

So, we must know that the atma is not the body. We must seek an Acharya’s guidance. We must know that we are under the control of Lord Narayana and that He is the means for attaining moksha.