Aiyyavaal, torchbearer of nama parayanam

February 15, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

Every day, devotees pray to God seeking guidance on navigating the choppy sea of life in Kali Yugam, little realising that our spiritual leaders such as Sridhara Aiyyavaal of Tiruvisainallur advocate nama parayanam as a practical way to uplift oneself and attain one’s goal in life, said Tiruvidaimarudur Brahmasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

Aiyyavaal was a contemporary of Sadasiva Brahmendra and Govindapuram Bhodindra Saraswathy Swamigal, among others. Living under the patronage of the Maratha Kings of Thanjavur, Aiyyavaal’s celebrated work, Aakhya Shashti, refers to the 60 names of Parameswaran. Aiyyavaal named the work as Aakhya Shashti, as Aakhya means name. He visualised Parameswaran as the father and His namam as the mother. He guides devotees in a seamless and effortless method of prayer and devotion. The term Siva itself symbolises everything that is auspicious and sacred and Aiyyavaal explains it succinctly in the 13th verse, “Charanteem tvachchhaayaam shashivadupavaaraashi vasate-tyadomukhyaasooktishivpirasanaya sankalayatah paraagam brahmaadyaahpadakalitamanchanti shirasaa shivaakhye tvanniisht’herjitamiti kimambaadbhutamdin.”

When we say, Oh Siva namave, sashi vatu (like moon) upavarashi (ocean) vathati (resides), Siva appears in both the syllables. One does not even have to strain to focus one’s faculties on Siva; even mentioning His name in passing will gain one great benefits. It is enough to rid one of one’s sins. Such is the power of calling His name that even Brahma and others would willingly bear the dust of the feet of such devotees.

It is with the awareness of the benefits gained by calling god’s name in daily grind that in olden days families followed the practice of naming their child after God, governed by the practical wisdom that even on one’s death bed, driven by love, one would call their loved child’s name, serendipitously chanting God’s nama.