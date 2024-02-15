GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aiyyavaal, torchbearer of nama parayanam

February 15, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

Every day, devotees pray to God seeking guidance on navigating the choppy sea of life in Kali Yugam, little realising that our spiritual leaders such as Sridhara Aiyyavaal of Tiruvisainallur advocate nama parayanam as a practical way to uplift oneself and attain one’s goal in life, said Tiruvidaimarudur Brahmasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

Aiyyavaal was a contemporary of Sadasiva Brahmendra and Govindapuram Bhodindra Saraswathy Swamigal, among others. Living under the patronage of the Maratha Kings of Thanjavur, Aiyyavaal’s celebrated work, Aakhya Shashti, refers to the 60 names of Parameswaran. Aiyyavaal named the work as Aakhya Shashti, as Aakhya means name. He visualised Parameswaran as the father and His namam as the mother. He guides devotees in a seamless and effortless method of prayer and devotion. The term Siva itself symbolises everything that is auspicious and sacred and Aiyyavaal explains it succinctly in the 13th verse, “Charanteem tvachchhaayaam shashivadupavaaraashi vasate-tyadomukhyaasooktishivpirasanaya sankalayatah paraagam brahmaadyaahpadakalitamanchanti shirasaa shivaakhye tvanniisht’herjitamiti kimambaadbhutamdin.”

When we say, Oh Siva namave, sashi vatu (like moon) upavarashi (ocean) vathati (resides), Siva appears in both the syllables. One does not even have to strain to focus one’s faculties on Siva; even mentioning His name in passing will gain one great benefits. It is enough to rid one of one’s sins. Such is the power of calling His name that even Brahma and others would willingly bear the dust of the feet of such devotees.

It is with the awareness of the benefits gained by calling god’s name in daily grind that in olden days families followed the practice of naming their child after God, governed by the practical wisdom that even on one’s death bed, driven by love, one would call their loved child’s name, serendipitously chanting God’s nama.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.