Affection, cause for disaster

March 18, 2024 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST

Dhritarashtra was silent when Duryodhana unleashed his fury against the Pandavas. It was not that Dhritarashtra lacked affection for his brother Pandu’s sons. The problem with Dhritarashtra was his love towards his son Duryodhana, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Because of his excessive attachment to his son, he did not check him, or overrule his wrong decisions. But when the Pandavas depart for the forest, Dhritarashtra is anxious. He sends for Vidura and enquires about the Pandavas. Vidura tells him about the attitude of the Pandavas, which is a clear indication that they are going to have their revenge later. Vidura also says that there have been many ill omens, which show what awaits the Kauravas.

Even as Vidura and Dhritarashtra are conversing, Narada comes to the court, and says to Dhritarashtra, “Fourteen years from now, Bhima and Arjuna will destroy your entire family. And this is entirely due to Duryodhana.” And indeed, it is Duryodhana who has put the entire Kuru clan in danger. But while Duryodhana is guilty of arrogance and jealousy, Dhritarashtra is guilty of being a weak, vacillating king. Had he vetoed Duryodhana’s plan to get the Pandavas to gamble, none of the subsequent events would have happened. A king should think of the welfare of his kingdom. But Dhritarashtra was more interested in keeping his son happy. In any case, this did not benefit Duryodhana either. It just led to the entire Kaurava family being wiped out eventually.

