Aditi — deity of Punarvasu

19 December 2021 21:16 IST

Astrologically Punarvasu is the seventh star. But in the Vedas, it is in the fifth place, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. The Vedas begin with the star Krittika and end with Bharani. There are two mantras for Punarvasu. For each star there is a deity, and for Punarvasu it is Aditi.

The request made through the mantras is that Aditi must be affectionate to those who honour Punarvasu. Punarvasu is a combination of two stars — Punah and Vasu. The Vedas pray that Aditi should come repeatedly to bless those who worship Punarvasu. Aditi does not get tired of coming to bless people, because she has the kindness of a mother.

Who is Aditi? The Vedas give us an idea of the role Aditi played in making the earth habitable and beautiful. Originally, the earth had no vegetation. Bhooma Devi wanted the earth to look appealing. So, she prayed to Lakshmi, also called Aditi, on a day when the star was Punarvasu. As a result, the Earth became covered with greenery. If one worships Aditi on Punarvasu, then one will be blessed with children and grandchildren.

The Vedas have even offered us an easy way to get Aditi’s blessings. They say that if we listen to a narration of the merits of Punarvasu, then we will get the same benefits, which would have come to us, if we had performed a special worship of Aditi. So it is clear that Aditi is none other than Lakshmi, the Goddess of prosperity. There is further proof of this. Lord Siva tells Parvathi that Aditi is one of the names of Lakshmi. The Sanskrit word ‘diti’ means cutting off. Aditi means that which cannot be cut off. What this means is that when something is given by Lakshmi to someone as a boon, none can take it away. No one can question Her as to why She has blessed someone, or given someone a boon.