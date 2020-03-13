Adamant Dhritarashtra

Vidura’s advice to Dhritarashtra takes up eight chapters in the Mahabharata. Each chapter deals with a different subject. Vidura’s niti is relevant at all times, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. The first chapter talks about how to spot an uneducated person and lists the qualities of an educated person. The second chapter deals with traits essential in a king. The third chapter is about the good qualities a man should possess, and how we should behave. The fourth chapter deals with the important quality of tolerance. We tend to criticise people who do not hold our opinions, or we dislike people for various reasons. But we must cultivate tolerance for others. We should speak sweet words and never hurt others through our words or deeds. The fifth chapter tells us what we should do, and what we should not do. Vidura gives a list of seventeen people who do wrong things. The sixth chapter is about treating everyone with respect.

After having listened to all this advice from Vidura, Dhritarashtra says that whatever is destined to happen will happen. In other words, he is not prepared to give the Pandavas even an inch of land, and if war breaks out because of this, then Dhritarashtra will just take it that this war was destined to happen. Vidura’s advice, thus, has been wasted on him.

And yet, Vidura does not give up hope. He continues to address Dhritarashtra with wise words. And this occurs in the eighth chapter. Vidura says that if everyone starts to think like Dhritarashtra, then none will adhere to dharma. Vidura elaborates on how families and individuals are ruined. Finally, before leaving, Vidura says, “You asked for advice. Whether you follow my advice or not, whether there is a war or not, all of these will be Krishna’s decisions. I have done my duty.”