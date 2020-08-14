14 August 2020 22:22 IST

Giving to others — daana — is a means to get rid of our sins. When a person awakes in the morning, he should spend time contemplating what acts of charity he should perform that day. We usually draw up a schedule for the day’s activities, but we hardly fit in daana in this schedule. But this is the first thing we should be thinking of. We should think of what we gave the previous day and what we are going to give today. Why is daana important? Do you draw in breath and not release it at all? In the same way, is it right to earn money, but not give it away? Accumulating wealth, without giving to others, is akin to drawing in your breath and not breathing out, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse.

Plants take in carbon dioxide and give out oxygen, which sustains life. So even plants do not take selfishly, but do something for others. Should not human beings give to fellow human beings? Lord Krishna tells Yudhishthira that when a person gives daana, his ancestors in pitru loka are delighted. One can give according to one’s capacity. A person can give gold (hiranya daana); one can give cows (go daana) or land (prithvi daana).

We give gifts to rich men with a lot of fanfare, because this brings us attention. But the aim of daana is not attention seeking. It is wrong to give to a rich man. The receiver must be one who needs it. The recipient must also be a good person. One should give only for noble purposes. One can contribute towards the education of others, one can provide food to the hungry; one can donate towards the wedding expenses of a poor girl. We accumulate many sins unknowingly. As we keep giving to worthy people, our sins gradually disappear, without our knowing it. Just as they came to us silently, they leave just as silently.

