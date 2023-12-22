Acharyas are like clouds

December 22, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST

In verse four of Andal’s Thiruppavai, gopikas summon Parjanya, the god of rains, and order him to rain. Devotees are close to Lord Krishna’s heart, so the devata of rains obeys the orders of the gopikas, T.N. Aravamuda Thathachariar explained in a discourse. The Lord, after all, is the One who resides inside everyone, including the devatas. He is present in everyone as antaryami.

Lord Narayana has five forms — para, vyuha, vibhava, antaryami, and archa. The first three pasurams speak of the para, vyuha, and vibhava forms. In the fourth pasuram, Andal speaks of the antaryami form. It is said that the clouds refer to Acharyas, who lead us to Bhagavan. Scholars have compared Poigai Azhvar, Bhootatazhvar, Peyazhvar, Thirumazhisai Azhvar, Thirumangai Azhvar and Ramanujacharya to clouds. In Thiruvarangathamudanar’s Ramanuja Nootrandadi, Ramanujacharya is compared to clouds.

There is one difference between the gracious Ramanuja and clouds. Clouds may give too much rain, causing floods. Or they may give scanty rain, resulting in droughts. But there are no such problems in the case of Ramanujacharya. His teachings always lead his sishyas to the Lord. There is nothing negative in his approach.

The verse begins with the words ‘aazhi mazhai kanna’. But some scholars point out that this can be split as aazhi mazhaikku anna. Anna means elder brother. Krishna is the generous cloud, and His elder brother is Balarama. Balarama is the avatara of Adi Sesha. Ramanujacharya likewise is the avatara of Adi Sesha. So, it can be assumed that Ramanuja’s avatara, which is to take place in the future, is being suggested here.