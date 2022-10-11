According to one’s capacity

Each of us can praise the Lord according to our capacity

Alavandar, the Vaishnavite Acharya, wants to praise Lord Narayana, but wonders how he is to do it. Is he qualified for the task? That is the doubt that Alavandar has.

Nammazhvar had experienced a similar feeling, but he overcame his initial hesitation, and composed verses in praise of the Lord. Alavandar too uses many arguments to convince himself that he can and must praise the Lord, said Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse on Alavandar’s Stotra Ratna.

Vedanta Desika, in his Rahasya Traya Sara, quotes his maternal uncle Appullar, who was also Desika’s Acharya. Appullar used to observe that there might be Vedantic scholars, who knew that the Lord was the end and the means. But they might have chosen to keep from singing His praise, because they were frightened of His Supremacy. Such people, despite their knowledge, were inferior to the Gopikas, who had no knowledge, but had great love for the Lord. Peria Vachan Pillai and Desika quote the example of Kaliya to show that fear of the Lord’s Paratva is a common feeling. Kaliya was afraid that because of his incapacity, he could not praise Krishna. Humbled by Krishna, Kaliya wants to praise Him. But Kaliya feels he cannot do it. Brahma worships the Lord with special, fragrant flowers. Rishis enthrone Him in their hearts, and the flowers they use are eight qualities — ahimsa, indriya nigraha (control of senses), sarva bhuta daya (compassion to all beings), kshama (tolerance), jnana, tapas, shanti and satya. And yet neither Brahma, nor the devas can fully understand Him.

So Kaliya prays for the Lord’s mercy, so that he too can praise Him. Each of us can praise the Lord according to our capacity. If we keep from doing this, because of our feeling of insignificance, then there will be no one left to praise Him.

