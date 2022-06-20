According to Destiny

There is nothing more destructive than envy. The undesirable events in the Mahabharata arose because of the envy of Duryodhana. Although Sakuni is seen as the mastermind of Duryodhana’s evil plans, in the initial stages, Sakuni advises Duryodhana to be content with what he has. In fact, before the game of dice begins, we find quite a few people stressing the need to keep to dharma, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Vidura advises Dritarashtra and Gandhari advises Dritarashtra. Dritarashtra is fully aware that his son’s intentions are dishonourable. He also has the advice of his wife and of Vidura. Yet, he goes along with his son’s plans. If in Duryodhana’s case, it is envy which motivates him, in Dritarashtra’s case, his affection for his son keeps him from doing the right thing.

Even so, why does Yudhishthira agree to play the game? Yudhisthira offers the explanation that Dritarashtra had ordered him to play, and how could anyone disobey the king? We might think dharma had failed in this whole gambling episode. But it is not so. The whole chain of events that followed the game were destined to happen, and who can alter Destiny? We can and must do our duties, without questioning why the results have not been as we expected. It was Vidura’s and Gandhari’s duty to advise the king, which they did. But the results were not what they would have liked.

Rama shows us that life and its sorrows can be summed up in just two words — “anticipation; non-acceptance.” Dasaratha looks forward to coronating Rama, but dies heartbroken when Rama is exiled. Kaikeyi wants Bharata to be king, but he refuses. Only the Lord stands apart from all this, remaining calm when He is told that His coronation is to take place and then when He is told to leave the country.