Abide by Tukaram’ s abhangs

Whenever adharma raises its head and wreaks havoc, there is divine course correction in the form of avatara purushas (saints), who live among the ordinary people and raise their spiritual quotient. The Marathi saint, Sant Tukaram, who was born over 400 years ago was one such, said Sri Tukaram Ganapati Maharaj in a namasankeerthanam.

One has three daily needs: food, water and the wise words of a sadhu. Just as how one keeps one’s person and dwelling clean, so too should one cleanse one’s inner self with the kirtans of Tukaram. Saints like him discoursed only on their pure experiences. Tukaram’s abhangs are not only enjoyable but they help uplift a devotee. There are many people and well wishers to guide us on earthly matters, from children’s education to choosing professional courses and careers. However, very few people ask a person if he has read the Bhagavad Gita. It is not enough if one plans for a successful material life, one should also examine the true purpose of life, an awareness that only the works of saints like Tukaram can provide.

Tukaram always emphasised that while one should have the means to live, one should also lead a meaningful life, characterised by thoughts of the Supreme. “The ant and the king are alike to my mind and gold and clay too are the same,” he said. He lived to show the futility of clinging to one’s ego. Every comfort is God’s prasadam and if one is lacking in anything, it is God’s will. Getting rid of the ego, the ‘I” is the only worthwhile goal, said the saint whose 4,152 extant abhangs are sung by devotees during ashadi, lakhs of whom undertake padayatra for 20 days, traversing 300 km.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.