Aadi 18: flood of devotion

Published - August 03, 2024 05:40 am IST

Faith in the higher being and social consciousness have always been the hallmark of south Indians from time immemorial. Natural resources, especially rivers, are revered and treated as divinity itself. Tiruvalluvar’s Kural sums it up. The poet says,” If the rains were to fail there would be no more offerings and festivals to the Gods.” River Cauvery is deified and treated as a goddess and worshipped, especially on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse. On this day, the river swells and flows gracefully through the delta and the feeling of piety and the happy emotions it generates in the residents of this area is unquantifiable.

The south-west monsoon, originating in the Western Ghats, fills up the water bodies and flows southwards. For eons, dwellers in the areas near the rivers Cauvery, Palar, Vaigai and Tamirabharani have prayed primarily for rains, for without rainfall, there can be no sustenance on earth. The upswing of devotional ferrous is triggered on Aadi 18 since the river is viewed as no less than a mother who nourishes her offspring. The swollen river is a sign that the future is secure and the descendants will flourish. Such is the personalised characteristic of this day that men and women hold the river to be ‘pregnant’ and offer bangles, fruits, auspicious turmeric and hold a ritual one normally associates with a pregnant woman. Channeling and sowing is a collective responsibility, as is the protection and preservation of the swollen river, as exemplified by the legend of Lord Siva, carrying mud and making a bund against the Vaigai in spate. 

