A unique love letter

Rukmini’s letter to Krishna, asking Him to take her away and marry her, gives us Vedanta in a nutshell and in a simple style, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse.

In her letter, Rukmini says that she has given daana of many kinds. She mentions her donations to scholars, acharyas and the devas. She has contributed to religious causes, sacrifices and other charitable purposes. Acts of charity, which benefit the society at large are called poorta. Rukmini indicates that she has donated to social causes too. But significantly, she claims no credit for any of these. Nor does she say that she sought or derived benefits through such acts. She hopes the Lord is pleased with her good works. Thus, she shows us that we must do all our kamya karmas without expecting anything for ourselves. Whatever we do, is to please the Paramatma. We have no rights to the fruits of our actions. This is what Lord Krishna is going to say elaborately later in the Bhagavad Gita.

Rukmini puts it here briefly and in an easily understandable manner. All karmas should be performed only for the pleasure of the Supreme One. She also shows how a wife must be concerned about her husband, offering him the right advice. Rukmini is keen to be saved from marriage to Sisupala. At the same time, she is concerned about Krishna’s safety. So she requests Him to ensure that His army is close by to ward off attacks, when the need arises. She is aware of the need for stealth. Krishna cannot come openly. At the same time, she knows fighting will ensue and she wants Him to be unharmed. She speaks of the glory of His feet. She says that if Krishna does not come, she will make sure she reaches Him. Even if she has to take hundreds of births, she will not give up her attempt to reach Him.