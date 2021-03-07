A unique honour

Hanuman fits into the description of the jnani who is also a great devotee that Krishna extols in the Gita as one very dear to Him, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. Hanuman successfully completes the mission entrusted to him. He sees Sita and allays her fears. He even gains audience with Ravana and advises him. He returns to Rama to give Him the good news about Sita’s whereabouts. Rama is overwhelmed to hear about Sita and at Hanuman’s achievements. Feeling indebted to Hanuman and filled with extreme gratitude, He starts thinking about how to reward Hanuman. With these feelings Rama then embraces Hanuman, a gesture that is not for many a devotee. In addition, He addresses Hanuman as a Mahatma in this context. This is a term of honour reserved for only great souls.

Later, at the end of Rama avatar, when Rama takes all the people of Ayodhya to Vaikunta, and also wishes that Hanuman should accompany Him, Hanuman declines this offer. Hanuman does not wish for any other Purushartha, except the honour to sing Rama’s glories. What a great fortune for Hanuman to have served the Lord thus? This sentiment is also expressed by azhwars in their hymns. By His grace, they should never ever forget His sacred feet. Nammazhwar is explicit in stating that Vaikunta does not appeal to him as much as delighting in the worship of the Lord's archa form. Nothing could be more enjoyable than revelling in His gunas that have a sweetness that increases with meditation.

Andal's strong involvement with the Lord is a sure guide to the jivatmas about what to seek and how to seek from the Lord. He should accept their sole desire to serve Him and to sing His glories at all times. No other desire should remain in their thoughts. This is their only Parama Purushartha.