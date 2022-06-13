A Tamil tradition

Welcoming guests and providing them a good meal has always been a tradition among Tamils, and Tamil literature stresses the importance of this, said Malayaman in a discourse. The Tamil word for guest is “virundinar.” This means a person who is not known to one. In course of time, we forgot this meaning, and began to refer to relatives and friends as ‘virundinar.’ What is important is to provide food to a person whom one has never met before. When such a person arrives on one’s doorstep, one must offer him something to eat. Such hospitality is known as ‘virundhombal’ in Tamil.

Thiruvalluvar says that virundhombal is one of the duties of a householder. In kural 43, Thiruvalluvar uses the words ‘sutrathar’ and ‘virundinar.’ Sutrathar means relatives. So here he clearly differentiates between relatives and unknown guests. Offering food to a relative or to a friend is no big deal. It is something we do automatically and enthusiastically. But to accord the same reception and to provide the same quality of food to a stranger is more difficult. We see the serving of a meal to a relative or a friend as not only a duty but as something that gives us joy. But we do not extend such large heartedness when it comes to strangers. But this is what ancient Tamils did. Thiruvalluvar has dedicated a whole section titled ‘virundhombal,’ where he describes its virtue. Sangam works like Perumpanatrupadai and Malaipadukadam record instances of the prevalence of this virtue among Tamils.

When housewives could not offer food to virundinar due to unforeseen circumstances, they were sorry about it. Kannagi is sorrowful at not being able to offer such hospitality. Kamban writes of Sita’s anguish at not being able to provide food to virundhinar.