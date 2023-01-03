A poor but staunch devotee

January 03, 2023 05:08 am | Updated January 02, 2023 08:11 pm IST

God exercises no discrimination between poor and rich and He sees no caste, creed or religion among His devotees. Transcending all barriers He will help them and shower His blessings infinitely. Janabhai, a destitute girl was worshipping Lord Panduranga every day. Her stay at the house of Namadeva — another great devotee — motivated her more towards the Lord. She prayed that He is her father, mother, friend, relative and in short everything. It is said Panduranga Himself had written the compositions of Janabhai. Her songs are very melodious, melting and full of feelings called as Janabhai Abhangam.

One day the house of Namadeva was about to fall due to heavy rain but Panduranga was holding the wall on his shoulders in the guise of an old person. When Janabhai asked why should you take such a great pain, Lord replied that when my devotees are doing immense service to me, should I not reciprocate?

She felt execrated when she was falsely fabricated for the valuables missing in the temple of Panduranga. Janabhai told that the flow of the course of the river may not be straight or clear but its water will be clean and crystal. Flowers may be tethered disorderly but will not fall short of fragrance. The appearance of a cow may be asymmetrical but its milk is pure and fine. A bow may be curved in shape but the arrow released from it is straight. I may be wrong but you and your divine names cannot be. When she was about to be executed in an impaling stake, it burnt off, changed into a garland and bedecked her, Smt. Visaka Hari said in a discourse.