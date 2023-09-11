A king’s duty

September 11, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:18 am IST

Yama came on a visit to King Yudhisthira’s palace. Yudhishthira was performing his daily aradhana when Yama arrived, Velukkudi Krishnan said in a discourse. Yama told the guard to inform the king that a visitor had arrived at the palace gate. The guard told Yama that Yudhishthira was so generous, he provided food to 6,40,000 people every day. He added that Yudhishthira’s huge army consisted of 1,37,00,000 elephants and horse-mounted soldiers. But Yama was not impressed. He told the guard to warn his king that if he did not come out to meet him (Yama) at once, his kingdom would collapse. If a king did not attend to the needs of his subjects immediately, then he became a grave sinner. The burden of his sins would have to be borne by all his subjects, eventually leading to a destruction of his kingdom, Yama cautioned.

Tears were a child’s strength, Yama said, for the child cries to get what it wants. Silence was the strength of a brutal man. Uttering lies was the strength of a thief. The strength of a weak man was his king. Now, a citizen of the country had come to King Yudhishthira, and if the king continued to ignore him, he would become a sinner. If a king did not meet one of his subjects, but kept asking who had come visiting, then he would be a king who practised discrimination. It should not matter who had come for help. Whoever it was, the king had to do what was required, Yama said. Did the wind or fire discriminate? Should the king not be like the elements, treating all alike?

The guard then informed Yudhishthira of the visitor who spoke of many things that were beyond his understanding.