A devotee is rewarded

The life and works of Appayya Dikshitar reflect his multi-faceted personality. He had authored many spiritual texts of great value and carried on the tradition of Advaita Vedanta established by Adi Sankara. He chose to live in Chidambaram and prayed to Siva to grant him the boon of just meditating on Him with no other desire. That is, he only longed to attain Siva Pada. This strong yearning was already expressed in his powerful hymn Atmarpana Stuti, said Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal in a discourse. Herein he had pointed out that it is possible for a jivatma to be blessed to remember God at the last moments and attain liberation if only God chooses to grace him.

This wish is granted to him when God makes true his prayer and takes him in His fold in the presence of a host of devotees on one Chitra Pournami day in Chidambaram. It happened when the early morning ‘deepa aradhana’ was being performed for the deity Nataraja. Overwhelmed by the experience of the vision of the effulgence of the Lord’s feet which appeared to him as bright and shining like the young rising sun, Appayya Dikshitar began to compose a verse. At that instant all present were wonderstruck by the extraordinary spectacle that unfolded. Appayya Dikshitar had merged with the Lord’s jyoti. What better reward for such devotion than being thus embraced and enveloped in the divine grace and compassion of the Lord? It is said his eldest son completed the verse his father had begun. He compares the jivatma’s tryst with samsara to dark night where old age and death are pisachas that take the hold on people. The jivatma who continues in this dreadful state in every birth is released from this situation when the grace of Lord like the suryodaya puts an end to the dark night of samsara.

